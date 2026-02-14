‘Unique experience’: Museum provides evening of wine, food on rails

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Transportation Museum launched its annual Wine & Dine on the Rails event on Friday, featuring a cocktail hour and a three-course meal served aboard a moving train.

The event takes place at the museum’s 60-acre historic site and is operated by the North Carolina Transportation Museum Foundation, organizers said.

The event will run through Sunday and has limited tickets still available. The event is part of a broader effort by the foundation to bring new visitors to the state historic site through unique seasonal experiences.

Admission for the event is $140 for museum members and $145 for non-members, plus tax. All participants must be at least 21 years of age and are required to provide a valid photo identification at check-in.

Seating remains available in several rail cars, but the museum noted that exclusive private dining opportunities on the historic Doris rail car have already sold out.

The evening begins with a cocktail hour before guests board the train for a ride around the 60-acre historic site. Each passenger receives three drink tickets that can be redeemed for a selection of wine and beer. Additional beverages are also available for purchase during the event, organizers said.

Marcus Neubacher serves as the director of administration for the North Carolina Transportation Museum Foundation. He said the program is designed to attract a broader demographic to the historic site.

“An event like this expands the museum’s audience by bringing guests who are looking for a unique experience and may have never visited before,” Neubacher said.

He also said that many visitors who attend the dinner event often return to explore the museum’s other exhibits and historical offerings later in the year.

