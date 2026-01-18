University City crash causes morning road closures on I-485

CHARLOTTE — A portion of Interstate 485 in University City has been closed following a crash on Sunday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the interstate was closed near University City Boulevard just before 6 a.m.

Officials said they expect I-485 near mile marker 33 to reopen before 10 a.m.

Channel 9 is reaching out to hear if anyone was injured in the crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

