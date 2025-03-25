University City to host 3-day arts festival

CHARLOTTE — The eighth annual BOOM Charlotte arts festival will be held at the University City lakefront from April 25-27.

The three-day event will feature immersive artistic experiences, including dance, music, theater, poetry, visual art, and film.

The festival will offer two distinct experiences for guests: BOOM Fringe, which includes ticketed indoor experimental art, and BOOM Intersection, which features free, outdoor, family-friendly performances.

“Partnering with BOOM Charlotte was the easiest yes for our team, as supporting local arts and culture is a major pillar in UCP’s vision plan,” said Keith Stanely, CEO and President of University City Partners.

For more information on the event, go to boomcharlotte.org.

