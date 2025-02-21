Charlotte Shout returns to Uptown this spring with 200+ events and attractions

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Shout is set to return to Uptown Charlotte from April 4-20, bringing a vibrant celebration of art, music, and food to the Queen City. The festival will feature over 200 events and attractions for all ages over its 17-day run.

Popular favorites returning this year include:

Eggs on Parade — Featuring a baker’s dozen uniquely designed, larger-than-life Easter eggs created by local artists.

Pianodrome — The first amphitheater in the country made completely out of 40 recycled pianos will host concerts, piano lessons, and more at a new home inside the Wells Fargo Atrium.

E/motion — Interactive light-up see-saws that mimic the sensations of surging water.

New experiences this year include:

CanStruction — A live competition where engineering and design industry groups create sculptures using full cans of food that will later be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Queen’s Greens — A completely reimagined space featuring nine fully functional mini golf holes with obstacles designed by local artists.

Oracle — Larger-than-life inflatable characters that interact with visitors using AI-powered voice features.

EdgeFest — A celebration of spray paint, local artists, and community, where artists create their works live.

Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0 — A vibrant, interactive installation by Esrawe + Cadena featuring glowing red-frame houses with swings, inviting visitors to engage with public spaces in a unique way.

Charlotte Shout also features three festivals within the festival including the Charlotte Ideas Festival April 3-8, Carolina BBQ Festival April 4-5, and Charlotte StrEATs April 12-13.

In addition, there will be musical performances by dozens of Charlotte- and North Carolina-based musicians or bands held in two locations, including the main stage at Victoria Yards, and surprise installations and activations in secret alleys and popular public spaces.

For more information, go to charlotteshout.com.

