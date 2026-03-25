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University City Partners targets $1.09M revenue boost through new tax

By Charlotte Business Journal
Vanguard Group moved 2,700 employees into its new Charlotte corporate campus in University City last summer. (Melissa Key)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Last summer, investment management firm Vanguard Group moved 2,700 employees into a 700,000-square-foot building in University City. The move helped expand the northeast Charlotte district’s Fortune 1000 roster to 21 companies and filled the vacant building left behind when Centene Corp. cancelled plans for an East Coast headquarters.

ALSO READ: Dozens of townhome rental units now under construction in University area

And it’s not just companies that are coming to University City. Since 2020, the area has added 17,000 residential units, according to data shared by University City Partners, a nonprofit economic development, advocacy, promotion, and planning organization.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Fans show support despite loss as Queens University makes history

Fans show support despite loss as Queens University makes history

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