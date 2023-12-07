University of Nevada shooting suspect had ties to North Carolina

LAS VEGAS — The suspect in a deadly mass shooting on a college campus in Las Vegas has ties to North Carolina.

Multiple law enforcement agencies told ABC News that the suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Anthony Polito.

Polito is accused of killing three people and hurting another inside the business school on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Police said he died in a shootout with police.

None of the victims in the shooting were students; however, sources said Polito applied for a college professorship at the university but was not hired.

Polito’s LinkedIn profile shows he worked for 15 years at East Carolina University as an associate professor.

