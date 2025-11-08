Unsolved murder of Andre Wilson haunts family years after his death

CHARLOTTE — Andre Ladale Wilson was murdered in March 2016, and his body was found behind a business park on Chastain Avenue in Charlotte.

Despite being alive when discovered, Wilson did not survive for long. His truck, a nearly new gold Nissan Armada, was later found in South Beach, Florida, but the suspect or suspects remain unidentified.

“He would come every Sunday and eat with us, he knew I would have fried chicken,” said Billie Wilson, Andre’s mother.

“I pulled in the yard and I came in here and I see those detectives, I said OH,” recalled Tamika Wilson, Andre’s sister.

“It’s been hard, hard, I think about him all the time, especially around the holidays and stuff,” Tamika Wilson continued.

“Well, it’s been several years since that happened, and I think about him every day. It’s getting tougher and tougher just thinking about it. I would like to know before I pass away,” Billie Wilson also expressed.

Andre Wilson was known for his vibrant personality and was described as the life of the party, having many friends and never meeting a stranger.

He was a self-taught hairstylist, and his sister Tamika expressed admiration for his skills, noting that he used to do her hair as well.

Although Andre never openly discussed his sexual orientation, it was an open secret that he was gay, and his family wonders if this might have been a motive for his murder.

Billie Wilson, Andre’s mother, reflected on the possibility that his sexual orientation could have played a role in his death, although she admitted she did not know for sure.

The family continues to seek answers and hopes that someone with information about the murder will come forward, as they believe it would bring them a great deal of relief.

As the years pass, Andre Wilson’s family remains hopeful for closure, yearning for answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.

