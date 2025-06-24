Unusual taste reported in Kings Mountain tap water

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Residents in the Kings Mountain area are experiencing an unusual taste in their tap water due to recent high water temperatures and natural algae turnover.

The water treatment plant team is actively addressing the issue by adding additional treatment chemicals to mitigate the taste.

This situation has arisen because of the sustained high water temperatures, which have led to natural algae turnover in the source water.

As part of routine system maintenance, hydrants are being flushed throughout the community to help maintain water quality and flow.

Residents who notice a distaste in their tap water are advised to allow their faucets to run for several minutes, which may help resolve the issue.

The specific location of the affected area and the exact chemicals being used for treatment have not been disclosed. Additionally, the duration of the issue remains unclear.

