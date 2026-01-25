UPDATES: Travel impacts

Icy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, followed by more low temperatures, causing dangerous travel.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

For air travelers, the Charlotte Douglas International Airport has over 1,100 cancellations with dozens of delays on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

CATS has suspended all bus and light rail service. The transit center is gated off.

Department of Transportation crews are working 12-hour shifts to treat the roads. Officials urge people to stay off the roads.

Here are the latest traffic impacts:

1 p.m.:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruiser spins out and crashes on I-85N at Mallard Creek Road exit.

CMPD cruiser involved in wreck on I-85

12:35 p.m.:

11:40 a.m.:

UPDATE: This car appears to have spun out and lost control on the I-77 NB toll lane exit to Lakeview Rd. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/e38KzzqvZe — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) January 25, 2026

11:28 a.m.:

Crash on I-77N prior to express lane exit to Lakeview Road. The express lanes are blocked.

11:20 a.m.:

Highway 51 has reopened following a water main break

9:50 p.m.:

There were nine accident calls since midnight, which were all before 4 a.m., MEDIC stated.

9:47 a.m.:

Crash on I-77S near Sunset Road.

VIDEO: Snow, sleet worsen road conditions in Union County

Snow, sleet worsen road conditions in Union County

©2026 Cox Media Group