Upscale cocktail bar opens in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — The latest venture from restaurateur Rob Duckworth is set to debut this week.

The Loft at Duckworth’s opens on Thursday in SouthPark at 4625 Piedmont Row Drive in Suite 115A.

Classic cocktails are the focus but wine, craft beer, and small bites are available as well.

Currently, there are 38 cocktails on the menu with most ranging in price from $15-$19.

Beverage Director and mixologist Ron Oleksa is the mastermind behind the cocktails. Oleksa oversees the beverage programs for all of Duckworth’s concepts, which includes Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, Link & Pin and The Cellar at Duckworth’s.

The Loft will be open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

To check out the menu, go to theloftatduckworths.com.

