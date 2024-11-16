Upscale fashion brand opening stores here

CHARLOTTE — Upscale fashion brand Mashburn is set to put its stamp on SouthPark.

Its signature concepts, Ann Mashburn and Sid Mashburn, will join the Specialty Shops SouthPark. That retail center is at 6401 Carnegie Blvd.

A late summer or early fall 2025 opening is targeted.

The brands — named for the company founders — will occupy 5,718 square feet, with a pass-through connecting the two stores. Ann & Sid will replace the current Talbots store, which closes Jan. 31.

These are the first locations for the brand in North Carolina.

