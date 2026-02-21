Uptown Charlotte to shine brighter with new LED streetlights

CHARLOTTE — Uptown Charlotte is about to get brighter.

Duke Energy is overhauling the streetlights, replacing thousands of bulbs with LED ones.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer report the goal is to upgrade 1,100 light fixatures by July or August.

The first phase will focus on a section of North Tryon Street where a lot of people walk.

It will expand to 30 additional streets within the I-277 loop.

