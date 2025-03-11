Uptown goes green with St. Patrick’s Day festivities

CHARLOTTE — You won’t need the luck of the Irish to find something fun to do for St. Patrick’s Day in Uptown this weekend.

The Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival will take over Tryon Street on Saturday.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. at 9th and Tryon. More than 1,000 marchers will participate. There will also be floats, bagpipes, and marching bands.

The festival, featuring Irish dancers and live music, starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. down Tryon Street from 3rd Street to Levine Avenue of the Arts. There will also be vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.

Admission is free. There is a fee for some activities.

For more information, go to charlottestpats.com.

