Uptown location among Hooters restaurant closures

CHARLOTTE — Hooters has closed three of its North Carolina restaurants and dozens more across the country.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain known for its wings and waitstaff in low-cut tank tops has abruptly closed more than 40 poor-performing locations, according to reports. In North Carolina, it no longer lists its restaurants in Greenville, Jacksonville and uptown Charlotte on its website.

The Uptown location at 123 W. Trade St. is listed as permanently closed on Google. A Facebook page for that location has been disabled, and it does not have an Instagram presence.

There are several remaining locations around the region.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

Popular Uptown lunch spot 'Green's' closes permanently after more than 90 years in business

