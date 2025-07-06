Uptown restaurants shuttered by landlord

CHARLOTTE — Northpond Partners has terminated leases at two uptown restaurants, saying the operator has fallen short of lease obligations.

Both 800° Carolinas at The Alley at Latta Arcade and Bar One Lounge at The Stuward — formerly Packard Place — closed on Wednesday.

In a statement to the Charlotte Business Journal, Northpond said it made a substantial investment to renovate both spaces prior to opening. It has worked in good faith to help them navigate financial difficulties. “Unfortunately, they have continued to fall short of their lease obligations. With no clear path forward, this became the necessary step to make these prime spaces available for tenants better positioned for long-term success,” the statement reads.

Northpond says legal action is still being determined.

Restauratuer Steven Jensen confirms that 800° is permanently closed. It opened at The Alley at Latta Arcade in June 2024. It was located at 320 S. Tryon St., Suite 100B.

“I cannot afford to be there based on their misrepresentations and broken promises,” he says.

Jensen says there’s still a chance for Bar One to reopen.

