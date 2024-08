Uptown road closures in place for Charlotte Pride

CHARLOTTE — Celebrations and a parade are ahead this weekend for Charlotte Pride, and that means several roads in Uptown will be closed.

A few streets will be closed for most of the weekend, but the majority of the road closures are slated for Sunday. Take a look at the list and timings below:

6 p.m. Friday - 11:30 p.m. Sunday

Good Samaritan Way between Church Street and College Street (Reopening 11:30 a.m. Sunday)

S Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and W 4th Street

Levine Ave of the Arts between S Church Street and S Tryon Street

Tryon Street between Morehead Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue (Starting at 9 a.m. Friday)

5 a.m. Saturday - 11:30 p.m. Sunday

3rd St. between Church Street and College Street

Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. between College and Church Street

5 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday

9th Street between College and Church Street

E 11th Street between Church St and College Street

Montford Point Street between Tryon St and College Street

E 8th Street between Church St and College Street

N Tryon Street between 9th St and 4th Street

N Tryon Street between E 9th Street and Church-Tryon Connector

W 10 Street between N Tryon Street and N Church Street

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday

W 4th Street between S Church Street and S College Street

W 5th Street between Church St and College Street

W 6th Street between Church St and College Street

W 7th Street between Church St and College Street

W Trade Street between College St and Church Street

See the Charlotte Pride Parade route below:

Charlotte Pride Map 2024

(WATCH >> Faces of Pride: Love Stories)

Faces of Pride: Love Stories

©2024 Cox Media Group