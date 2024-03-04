Uptown road partially closed due to shooting investigation

CHARLOTTE — Paramedics took two shooting victims from North Tryon Street near Trade Street to an area hospital, MEDIC said.

It is unclear where the shooting happened.

North Tryon is closed due to the investigation.

The victim was taken to Atrium Health CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Shooting investigation on March 4, 2024, North Tryon Street near Trade Street.

Another shooting victim had minor injuries.

No further information was released.

