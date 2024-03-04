Person stabbed in Uptown, CMPD closing portion of N Tryon to investigate

CHARLOTTE — A person is fighting to survive after being stabbed in Uptown on Monday morning.

MEDIC says it happened near the intersection of West Eight Street and North Tryon just after 6 a.m.

First responders took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the stabbing.

Police taped off access to a box car used for pedestrians’ passage through construction zones while they investigated.

Person severely injured from stabbing in Uptown

CMPD blocked off all lanes heading on North Tryon Street between 7th and 8th for about 20 minutes. The main Uptown street reopened by 7:15 a.m.

Information is very limited, but Channel 9 is asking what led to the stabbing and if anyone will be arrested for it.

(WATCH: ‘Taken aback’: Residents shaken after officer shoots, kills man in York County)

‘Taken aback’: Residents shaken after officer shoots, kills man in York County

©2024 Cox Media Group