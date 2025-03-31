Uptown Roads closures for Charlotte Shout Festival

The Charlotte Shout Festival is set to return to Uptown from April 4 to April 20, with thousands of attendees expected to celebrate the city’s vibrant cultural and arts community. The festival will feature over 200 events and attractions with a variety of food, art, and music over 17 days.

Drivers should be prepared for road closures throughout the event. Levine Avenue of the Arts is closed between Tryon and Church streets, as well as 8th Street between Brevard Street and the light rail tracks, through April 21. Cedar Street will also close between Trade Street and 5th Street from April 10 through April 13th.

