Uptown rooftop restaurant, bar reveals new look

CHARLOTTE — Merchant & Trade has wrapped up a $1.5 million revamp of its rooftop space in Uptown.

The Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel committed to updating that 4,500-square-foot bar and restaurant earlier this year. It sits on the 19th floor of the hotel, which opened in 2017.

Those improvements come just seven years after the rooftop venue opened, positioning it for the future, says Chris Baliles, director of restaurants, bars and events for the hotel, Angeline’s and Merchant & Trade. He notes a number of r ooftop ventures have opened since then, so it’s important to define offerings through a curated menu and crafted cocktails as well as music and entertainment programming.

“We want to be the best rooftop in the city,” he says.

