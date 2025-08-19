Local

US cash-paying customers can now get Ozempic for half price

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Novo Nordisk announced Monday that people who use Ozempic can now get it for half the price if you pay in cash.

The pharmaceutical company said those who pay for medications on their own and don’t go through insurance can get a month’s supply of the diabetes and weight loss drug for just under $500.

The move comes as President Trump is pressuring drugmakers to lower drug costs.

