U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia hit by two Iranian drones; Americans told to shelter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was struck by two Iranian drones, according to U.S. officials and early assessments from the Saudi Ministry of Defense, according to ABC News.

The attack occurred overnight, when the embassy was largely empty, and no injuries have been reported.

Officials warn, however, that there is an ongoing threat to the compound, according to ABC News.

Saudi defense authorities confirmed the strike caused a limited fire and minor structural damage.

In response, the U.S. State Department issued an alert urging all Americans in Saudi Arabia to shelter in place immediately, according to ABC News.

This marks the second U.S. embassy hit by Iranian drones in recent days, following a similar strike on the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait earlier in the week.

