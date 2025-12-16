U.S. Forest Service drops logging operation in Pisgah National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service is backing out of a logging operation in the Pisgah National Forest days after environmental groups filed a lawsuit claiming it violated federal law because it didn’t notify the public.

The lawsuit was dropped Monday.

The Forest Service claimed the logging efforts were necessary to deal with wildfire risk in the forest a year after Hurricane Helene.

Environmental groups argued there was no guarantee the logging operation was limited to areas around the downed trees.

