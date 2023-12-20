US Marshals help find missing Mint Hill teen

MINT HILL, N.C. — A 15-year-old Mint Hill girl who had been missing since Dec. 3 is back home Wednesday after authorities found her in Randolph County, North Carolina.

The Mint Hill Police Department asked the U.S. Marshal’s Office for assistance.

The federal agency gathered information that led them to the home in Archdale, which is more than 60 miles from Mint Hill.

Agents found her Tuesday and she was brought back home to her guardians.

There is a special division of the U.S. Marshals dedicated to helping local departments find endangered and missing children.

A 2015 law gave the U.S. Marshals the authority to help local agencies in these types of cases.

Authorities did not release information on the circumstances surrounding the missing teen.

