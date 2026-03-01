US military says 3 service members have been killed and 5 wounded in Iran operation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Three American service members have been killed and five have been seriously wounded in military operations targeting Iran, the U.S. military said.

They are the first reported American casualties since the U.S. and Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran.

U.S. Central Command said Sunday in a post on X that several others “sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions - and are in the process of being returned to duty.”

The post stated that major combat operations will continue. It did not provide further information about the casualties and described the situation as “fluid.”

