USA Flag Football takes home gold at international championship in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Members of the USA Football Men’s and Women’s teams took home the gold after playing in the Queen City.

The winning team members were announced in front of an international audience of about 1,000 people at the end of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Americas Continental Flag Football Championship at UNC Charlotte on Friday.

Between July 5 and July 7, both U.S. Flag Football Teams played against other national teams from North and South America and were undefeated.

In the gold medal match, the U.S. team was matched up against the Mexican team. The U.S. men’s team won the game 40 to 36, and the U.S. women’s team defeated Mexico 26 to 21.

The Americas Continental Flag Football Championship was hosted by USA Football and licensed by the IFAF, which is the global managing body of the sport.

The tournament at UNC Charlotte this past week was the biggest international flag football tournament leading up to the 2024 IFAF Flag Football World Championships that will be in Lahti, Finland.

(WATCH BELOW: US flag football teams to compete in championship at UNC Charlotte)

US flag football teams to compete in championship at UNC Charlotte









©2023 Cox Media Group