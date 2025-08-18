USDA begins work to repair damage caused by Helene

NEWLAND, N.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service has begun repairs on the western side of Linville Gorge in the Grandfather Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest as of Aug. 11.

The repairs are being conducted to address damage caused by Helene. Visitors to the area should be aware that temporary closures may occur along the Old NC 105 corridor to ensure public safety and facilitate the repair work, WLOS reports.

