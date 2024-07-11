USDA issues public health alert for meat, poultry illegally imported from Philippines

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health warning that some ready-to-eat meat and poultry in the Carolinas might have been shipped here illegally from the Philippines.

The agency said the public health alert impacts cans of Argentina corned beef, Purefoods corned beef, Chunkee corned beef, and Lady’s Choice chicken spread.

Meat from the Philippines is not allowed to be sent to the U.S.

There are no reported sicknesses at this point.

Click here for more information regarding the public health alert.

©2024 Cox Media Group