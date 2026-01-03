USGS detects 1.7 magnitude earthquake in Avery County

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey says it detected a small earthquake just outside Newland in Avery County overnight.

The 1.7 magnitude quake happened just after 1 a.m.

Survey officials say no one reported feeling it and that there was no damage.

There were series of small tremors across the North Carolina mountains last year.

The strongest was a 4.1 magnitude earthquake near the state line with Tennessee last May.

