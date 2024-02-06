Usher announces tour ahead of Super Bowl appearance

CHARLOTTE — Days before Usher hits the stage for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas, the R&B superstar has announced plans for a North American tour that includes a show in Charlotte this fall.

The “Hey Daddy” singer will bring his “Past, Present, Future Tour” to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Oct. 22. Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

U ready for me? Presenting USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE, starting August 2024! Tickets on sale Monday, Feb 12 @ 10am local. Sign up for the fan presale starting Friday, Feb 9 @ 10am | https://t.co/0yQPF9MEQd pic.twitter.com/gZRg2BTFfX — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 6, 2024

The 24-city trek will kick off in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 20, and will make stops in Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up in Chicago on Oct. 29.

Billboard reports that Usher is slated to release his ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” on Friday.

