Usher announces tour ahead of Super Bowl appearance

By Your704 Staff

Usher (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File) (Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

CHARLOTTE — Days before Usher hits the stage for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas, the R&B superstar has announced plans for a North American tour that includes a show in Charlotte this fall.

The “Hey Daddy” singer will bring his “Past, Present, Future Tour” to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Oct. 22. Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The 24-city trek will kick off in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 20, and will make stops in Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up in Chicago on Oct. 29.

Billboard reports that Usher is slated to release his ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” on Friday.

