Morganton funeral home introduces new ways to honor pets

MORGANTON, N.C. — Families in Burke County now have a new option to honor their beloved pets after McCain Funeral Home and Cremations in Morganton began offering pet cremation services.

The funeral home said it launched the service in response to growing demand from the community, according to the Morganton News Herald.

Pet owners can receive a wooden urn, a keepsake locket containing their pet’s hair, and even write an obituary to celebrate their pet’s life.

The new offering is designed to give families a meaningful way to remember their furry companions.

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