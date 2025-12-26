Utility room fire causes $73k in damage on Christmas Day

CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte fire caused $73,000 in damage to a home on Christmas Day.

Charlotte Fire crews responded to the 4700 block of Autumn Leaf Lane around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Smoke was showing when crews arrived, officials said.

Crews controlled the fire within 20 minutes, officials said.

No one was injured, but the fire caused $73,000 in damage.

Officials said the fire was accidental and started in a utility/storage room at the back of the house.

