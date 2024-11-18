Utility worker discovers human remains in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A utility worker discovered human remains last week in a wooded area off Bethel Road in southwestern Lancaster County, the sheriff announced Monday.

The remains were found on Wednesday where authorities recovered bones and other evidence scattered across about 100 yards. A search of the area was suspended Monday afternoon.

Authorities do not know who the remains belong to and said the person did not die recently. The remains likely have been there for years.

There is no threat to the public.

A forensic anthropologist with the Richland County Coroner’s Office is examining the items recovered.

“We are working diligently to determine the identity of the person found,” said Sheriff Barry Faile in a news release. “This is a team investigation involving the sheriff’s office, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the Forensic Anthropology Division of the Richland County Coroner’s Office, and Foothills Search & Rescue. We hope examination of the remains by the anthropologist and the coroner will provide information leading to the identity of this person which is always a first step in determining when, where, and how the person died. I encourage anyone with any information about this discovery to contact the sheriff’s office.”

