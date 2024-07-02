Local

Vandals slash tires, key vehicles in southeast Charlotte neighborhood

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — Police are looking for whoever caused thousands of dollars of damage to vehicles in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood.

At least eight car owners reported the vandalism early Sunday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Victims believe someone intentionally slashed the tires and keyed the doors of vehicles parked on Marshbrooke Road, off Margaret Wallace Road.

“In the morning, we saw these scratches right here,” said Alejandro Gomez, a victim. “We saw their tires were kind of slashed, but they weren’t popped yet.”

Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information.

