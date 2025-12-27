Vehicle fire closes portion of Interstate near Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A vehicle fire closed down all lanes on Interstate 77 near Lake Norman for about 20 minutes on Saturday afternoon.

Lanes closed near Mile Marker 29 on I-77 southbound near Lake Norman in Davidson around 2:20 p.m.

The closure was caused by a vehicle fire, according to the North Caroline Department of Transportation.

Lanes reopened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

