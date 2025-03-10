Verdict anticipated in Kendal Crank murder trial

CHARLOTTE — Jurors are expected on Monday to decide the fate of one of the men accused of shooting and killing Kendal Crank.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors gave their closing arguments Friday.

Adonis Smith’s attorney admitted his client shot and killed Crank but not intentionally.

Prosecutors argue Smith was the aggressor that day and self-defense shouldn’t even be considered.

Smith’s attorney, Justin Olsinski, argued that men in a nearby parking lot fired at the black SUV Smith was in when he panicked and shot back.

Prosecutor Arneatha James reminded jurors about the life taken, asking the jury to find Smith guilty of murder.

Olsinski called the Charlotte-Mecklneburg Police Department’s investigation incomplete showing examples of officers allegedly pushing bystanders into the crime scene and rushing through the case.

“CMPD didn’t really care about getting this case right. All they cared about was getting it done,” Olsinski said.

“When the police arrive on a scene, they have limited information, you were told that, and they don’t have a crystal ball,” James said.

The jury started deliberating Monday morning.

They could find Smith guilty of first-degree murder.

If not, they could find him guilty of a lesser charge, such as second-degree murder or voluntary or involuntary manslaughter.

