Vice President J.D. Vance to visit Concord on Wednesday

CONCORD, N.C. — Vice President J.D. Vance will visit Concord on Wednesday to discuss the Trump administration’s policies, the White House announced on Monday.

The White House confirmed that Vance will speak about the administration’s commitment to empowering state and local law enforcement, as well as the president’s tax cuts.

It is unclear where Vance will visit in Concord. Channel 9 is working to learn more details.

