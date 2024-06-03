Local

Vice President Kamala Harris stopping in Charlotte for Economic Opportunity Tour

CHARLOTTE — Vice President Kamala Harris will be making another trip to the Queen City next week as part of a nationwide tour to promote economic opportunity.

Harris will be in Charlotte on June 12, and the visit marks her fifth visit to North Carolina this year.

According to a news release on Monday, Harris will be talking about the Biden Administration’s actions for the economy, including jobs and investments in education.

Details weren’t given about where the vice president will visit while she’s in Charlotte. In past visits, she’s made trips to campaign field offices, neighbors’ homes, and local restaurants.

During Harris’ arrival next Wednesday, expect traffic delays due to road closures in the area.

