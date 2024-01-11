Vice President Kamala Harris visits Leah & Louise at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte on Thursday to highlight the federal resources available to make schools and the community safer.

After speaking at Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte, Harris visited Leah & Louise at Camp North End.

Chef Greg Collier and Vice President Kamala Harris (WSOC)

Harris spent time talking with owners, Chef Greg Collier and Subrina Collier, before leaving with a couple of to-go bags. Sources told Channel 9 that Chef Collier sent Harris off with some fried catfish and mac and cheese.

Harris talked with other Camp North End customers and posed for a group photo before leaving.

Vice President Kamala Harris poses with customers at Camp North End (WSOC)









