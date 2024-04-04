VP Kamala Harris coming to Charlotte to talk climate change

CHARLOTTE — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Charlotte on Thursday.

Harris will give a speech at the Naomi Drenan Center on the Biden administration’s investments to combat climate change.

She then will head to Uptown to officially open a Biden campaign field office.

The Biden campaign is investing heavily in North Carolina, and the Charlotte office is one of 10 in the state.

One political expert says the Biden campaign is prioritizing the Tar Heel state.

“If there’s one state Joe Biden is going to pick off from the Trump category, it’s going to be North Carolina,” said Chris Cooper, a professor at Western Carolina University. “I think he knows that. And I think this investment shows that.”

The Biden campaign has invested $30 million in North Carolina advertisements so far. Experts say that number is going to continue to climb.

