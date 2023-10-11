Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charleston during college tour

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting South Carolina to continue her “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour at the College of Charleston.

This will be the seventh stop on Harris’ nationwide tour that kicked off in September.

The college tour is a high-energy national swing that is mobilizing thousands of young people in the ongoing fight for fundamental freedoms and rights.

Harris will be visiting around a dozen campuses, including historically black colleges, Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs, and state schools.

At each stop, she will be focusing on key issues that disproportionately impact young people across America, from reproductive freedom and gun safety to climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, mental health, and book bans.

So far, Harris has been to 16 college campuses this year.

