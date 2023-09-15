Kamala Harris visits N.C. A&T, Greensboro in college tour

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris returned to North Carolina for the second stop of her college tour.

Harris visited North Carolina A& State University in Greensboro, the largest HBCU in the country, as part of her Fight for Our Freedoms college tour.

During her time in Greensboro, she’ll speak with EPA Administrator Michael Regan and actor Terrence J in a moderated discussion. Both Regan and Terrence J are alumni of N.C. A&T.

The Fight for our Freedoms tour is a month-long trip to several campuses including Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, state schools, and HBCUs.

Her tour began on Thursday at Hampton University in Virginia.

The goal of the tour is to motivate action from young people on issues like gun safety, voting rights, and book bans, among other issues.

(WATCH: VP Harris to discuss abortion rights in Charlotte)

