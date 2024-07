FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Fayetteville for a campaign event on Thursday.

Harris is expected to lay out why North Carolina voters should re-elect the Biden administration.

The vice president also visited Greensboro last week.

This is her seventh trip to the state this year.

VIDEO: RNC Night 3: JD Vance, South Carolina rep take stage to ‘Make America Strong Once Again’

RNC Night 3: JD Vance, South Carolina rep take stage to ‘Make America Strong Once Again’





©2024 Cox Media Group