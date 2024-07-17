RNC Night 3: JD Vance, Nancy Mace to take the stage

MILWAUKEE — The theme of the night is Make America Strong Once Again. Headlining the evening is Ohio Senator JD Vance. It’s his introduction speech to the nation after being named as former President Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential pick.

Vance was elected senator in Ohio in 2022. He is the author behind the best selling memoir and movie, Hilbilly Elegy.

Senator Vance wasn’t always a Trump supporter. He was an outspoken critic during Trump’s first run. He called Trump cultural heroin and he said he couldn’t stomach him. Once Trump got into office, Vance started to warm up to him. He backed him in 2020 and became one of Trump’s most loyal allies.

“After he got named VP, the first thing he did the next morning was go to Walgreen’s with his family,” 10th District Delegate Brian Summers said. “I think it is great. I love his energy.”

As Vance takes the stage, Brian Summers of Iredell County will be on the floor. Summers is the first Black delegate from Iredell County in either party. Wednesday is a special day for the former Capitol Hill veteran. It’s his late father Russell Stevenson’s birthday. Summers says he takes his job as a delegate and a member of the credentials committee seriously. He wants kids to know they can follow in his footsteps.

“I want some kid like me sitting in Statesville who looks like me, third grade at NB Mills Elementary School, looking at all this political stuff on TV, the president, the candidates to know that, Hey, that guy looks like me. I can do what he is doing. Who is that? And know that they dream it, they can do it,” he said. “A lot of people have a lot of fun at parties here and stuff, but I’m representing folks of Iredell County’s 10th District. This work is real serious.”

Nancy Mace takes the stage

South Carolina will once again be represented on the big stage. Rep. Nancy Mace of Charleston will kick off the night’s speeches.

“This is the American dream,” she said. “Only in the United States of America is my story even possible.”

In 1999, Nancy Mace made history as the first female cadet to graduate from The Citadel. She’s represented South Carolina’s first district on the Charleston coast since 2020 and is a rising star in the Republican Party.

“I have a great responsibility to bring everyone together,” she said.

In keeping with the theme of “Make America Strong Once Again,” she says she’ll talk foreign policy and why she believes former President Donald Trump is a tougher candidate on China.

Representative Mace says she’s also looking forward to hearing Senator Vance’s speech and she thinks he is a strong addition to the ticket.

“I think hearing his story is very important,” she said. “He grew up in Appalachia, poor. I actually watched Hilbilly Elegy Sunday night because I thought it would be him, so I could get to understand him better. He’s very smart, he talks common sense and we need someone like that.”

RNC Night 3 Lineup:

Times are subject to change. All times are in the Central time zone:

6-6:30PM

Rep. Brian Mast (FL)

Rep. Nancy Mace (SC)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX)

Ric Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence

Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL)

Former Amb. Callista Gingrich

6:30-7PM

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich

Peter Navarro, former Director of U.S. Office of Trade & Manufacturing

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX)

Thomas Homan, former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

David Lara, everyday American

Jim Chilton, everyday American

7-7:30PM

Gov. Greg Abbott (TX)

Sarah Philips, everyday American

Mayor Trent Conaway

Gov. Doug Burgum (ND)

Kellyanne Conway, former Counselor to the President

7:30-8PM

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL)

Retired Staff Sergeant David Bellavia, everyday American

Scott Neil, everyday American

Kimberly Guilfoyle

8-8:30PM

Rep. Michael Waltz (FL)

Christy Shamblin, Cherly Juels, and Herman & Alicia Lopez

Shabbos Kestenbaum, everyday American

8:30-9PM

The Neutra Family, everyday American

Sergeant William Pekrul, everyday American

9-9:30PM

Donald J. Trump, Jr.

Usha Chilukuri Vance

9:30-10PM

Vice Presidential Nominee Sen. JD Vance

