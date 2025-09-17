Victim dies weeks after hit-and-run in south Charlotte; driver caught

CHARLOTTE — Police say a driver who left the scene of a crash in south Charlotte is now facing felony charges after the victim died earlier this week.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 24 on Old Pineville Road, near Woodlawn Road.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, first responders found a pedestrian in the road, and a wheelchair was found nearby.

Police said the victim, identified as 52-year-old Mark Hendel, was hit by a car that drove away from the scene. Hendel was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said Hendel died on Monday.

Investigators were able to find the driver who allegedly hit Hendel. The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Ioannis Vlahos.

Vlahos is facing charges of felony hit and run inflicting serious injury or death, no operator’s license, and no liability insurance.

