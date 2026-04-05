Victim identified in deadly southwest Charlotte car fire

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are investigating a car fire that claimed a life Saturday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to an assist fire call near the 900 block of Yorkmont Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a Honda Civic that was on fire and occupied by Jonathan Monetti Reis, 35. Both MEDIC and the Charlotte Fire Department responded and pronounced Monetti Reis deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Monetti Reis was driving northwest on Yorkmont Road when his car left the south side of the road and struck a tree. Impairment and speed are suspected factors for Monetti Reis.

This is an active investigation.

WATCH: Man who posted explosive videos injured in home

Man who posted explosive videos injured in home blast

©2026 Cox Media Group