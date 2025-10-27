Victim’s car targeted in shooting after Gabby & Nevaeh’s Saloon confrontation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An incident occurred over the weekend at Gabby & Nevaeh’s Saloon involving a suspect who allegedly fired shots at a victim’s car.

The victim told police she and her sister were celebrating a birthday at Gabby & Nevaeh’s Saloon when the altercation occurred.

The suspect was accused of being ‘handsy’ with a friend, which led to a confrontation.

After leaving the saloon, the victim and her friends went to Pride’s, formerly known as Puckett’s, where another verbal altercation with the suspect took place.

The victim said she delayed reporting the incidents to the police because she did not have her phone at the time, and later chose not to involve them.

Upon returning home, the victim saw the suspect arrive in a blue Chevrolet sedan and fire shots at her car.

Officers who responded to the scene said they observed a bullet hole in the rear bumper of the victim’s vehicle.

The police investigation is ongoing, with attempts to locate the suspect and gather video evidence from the saloon and Pride’s.

The case remains under active investigation by the York County Police Department as they seek to identify and locate the suspect involved in the shooting.

