CHARLOTTE — A Kannapolis family does not understand how an accused killer could be selected to take part in a new rehabilitation program months after the crime.

On Tuesday, Channel 9 told you how a new recording studio inside the Mecklenburg County jail is set to open next week.

At 5:30 p.m., Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz spoke with the family of the man, Marquell Pettiford, is accused of killing.

©2025 Cox Media Group