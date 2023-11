CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper will be holding a press conference regarding the future of the team on Tuesday morning.

Interim Head Coach Chris Tabor will also be in attendance.

This comes a day after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich in the middle of his first season with the team.

The press conference is set to begin at 10 a.m.

