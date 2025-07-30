VIDEO: Tershawn Wharton on Super Bowl mentality, the ‘gorilla,’ and being a girl dad

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have a new defensive lineman on the team this year who’s no stranger to winning.

Tershawn Wharton joins the team after earning two Super Bowl rings during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Channel 9 Sports Reporter DaShawn Brown sat down with Wharton to learn about how he’s bringing that Super Bowl mentality to The Bank.

>>In the video at the top of this page, hear from Wharton about impacting the culture on the team and the scheme on the D-line, being a girl dad, and his story behind the gorilla.

